Route 78 Rotary Club's 10th Annual Mariachi Festival with Mariachi Los Camperos

Returning once again to Escondido, CA is Route 78 Rotary Club’s Annual Mariachi Festival and fundraiser. The 10th Annual Mariachi Festival takes place at the California Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, April 7.

The event begins with the very popular VIP Tacos & Tequila reception and top-shelf tequila and silent auctions from noon to 2:30pm. The reception is followed by the Mariachi concert from 3 - 5:30pm and features Grammy Award-Winners Mariachi Los Camperos. The concert also features LuMaya the little girl with the BIG voice, and the Ballet Folklórico dancers of Tierra Caliente Academy, directed by José Jaimes.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Proceeds from the Mariachi Festival and the VIP reception will once again go to support North County nonprofits.

For additional info and tickets, click here!