RED WHITE and BLUE BBQ!

BBQ event organized by the Rotary Club of Chula Vista Eastlake to honor our Foster Youth and to benefit our community service projects!

About this event

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We will be selling BBQ plates and hosting games in this outdoor family friendly event!

Please choose if you would like to purchase a plate for yourself or if you would like to make a plate donation for a foster youth.

Plates include choice of hamburger or hot dog and two sides: baked beans and potato salad or chips. Other fun items for the kids available for purchase at the event!

Thank you for your support and we'll see you on July 3rd!

Date: Sat July 3rd from 11:30am - 2:30pm

Location: South Bay Family YMCA Teen Center, 820 Paseo Ranchero Chula Vista, CA 91910

For more information and tickets CLICK HERE.