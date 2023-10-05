San Diego

Watch: Raising Up the Monarch School

The nation's only public K-12 school for unhoused students is celebrating its success Thursday -- and raising money to keep thriving in 2024

By NBC 7 Staff

Tonight, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are proud to present the annual "Raise Up for Monarch" event live on our streaming channels and websites.

Starting at 6:45 p.m., we will stream the Monarch School's annual fund-raising event. That means you can watch it in this article or on your favorite streaming channel. (Here's a link to all the places you can find NBC 7 on streaming devices such as Roku or Amazon FireTV.)

And we're encouraging you to help Monarch with its mission of providing a free public education — plus stability and a sense of hope — to unhoused students in the San Diego area.

You can donate to Monarch's mission by clicking here or by scanning the QR code on the screen throughout the presentation.

Since 1987, Monarch has served our area's unhoused students; right now, about 300 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade attend. Monarch is a public-private partnership between the San Diego County Office of Education and the Monarch School Project, a non-profit corporation.

