New SleepMor store opens in Encinitas, Ca!

Grand opening and ribbon-cutting event of the new SleepMor store on Tuesday, July 9 at 11am. Encinitas city official Lois Yum will be present to cut the ribbon and officially mark the opening of the brand-new store.

The new SleepMor store will cater to all those looking to purchase mattresses, foundations, beds, and sleeper sofas – everything needed for a comfortable sleep setup. They offer mattress prices that beat online deals, ensuring you get the best value for your money. This marks the second SleepMor store that Mor Furniture for Less has opened, expanding their commitment to providing exceptional sleep solutions to the community. Conveniently located at the Encinitas Ranch Town Center, the new showroom features a wide variety of premium brand-name mattresses, stylish vignettes for visual interest, and a helpful staff of sleep experts ready to assist you.

Join the celebration of the opening of the new store with a special event and take advantage of their grand opening offers.

Event Details:

Date - Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Time - 11am

Location - 1016 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024 at the Encinitas Ranch Town Center

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Join the celebration and discover the best in sleep solutions! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

To learn more about SleepMor, click here!