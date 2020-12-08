Mission Fed ArtWalk, Virtual Edition

Join Mission Federal Credit Union and Team ArtWalk for an online celebration of arts and culture opening December 5. With most live art shows canceled for 2020, here’s an opportunity to experience the elements of ArtWalk that you love, without leaving home, and at a time of your choice.

You’ll be able to purchase fine art directly from the virtual platform Eventeny, that we’ve selected as our virtual media partner. Art of all kinds will be on display and for sale, from paintings to glass work, to photography to fine jewelry. What a delightful way to shop for the holidays or treat yourself!

A celebration of both visual and performing arts, you’ll also have the opportunity to see your favorite music and dance performers. Art for kids will be part of the virtual event also, with ArtReach offering an art activity kids can do at home.

Artists have had few venues for selling their work in 2020. We encourage you to support them so that they can continue in their pursuit of art as their profession.

