Jersey Mikes

March is the Month Of Giving at Jersey Mike’s Subs

Hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for charity this March, Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, is asking customers to eat a sub and help a local cause.

During the month of March, visit your local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to the location’s designated charity partner. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

In each market, restaurant owners select charities that make a big difference when it comes to supporting local neighborhoods and building a stronger community.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Threat of Coronavirus Causing ‘Overbuying Epidemic’ at Local Stores

Decision 2020 5 hours ago

Sara Jacobs, Georgette Gomez Headed for Runoff in 53rd District

For more information, visit jerseymikes.com/mog.

This article tagged under:

Jersey MikesGiving
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us