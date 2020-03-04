March is the Month Of Giving at Jersey Mike’s Subs

Hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for charity this March, Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, is asking customers to eat a sub and help a local cause.

During the month of March, visit your local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to the location’s designated charity partner. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

In each market, restaurant owners select charities that make a big difference when it comes to supporting local neighborhoods and building a stronger community.

For more information, visit jerseymikes.com/mog.