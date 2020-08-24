We hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.

To ensure the safety of our runners, the live Thrive Half Marathon & 5K that was previously scheduled for October 4th will now be a 6-week virtual series from 9/21 – 11/1.

This 6-week Thrive Virtual Run Series will also act as the fourth season of the Social Distance Run Series presented by Kaiser Permanente.

With over 6,000 participants in the past few months, the Social Distance Run Series has become a huge success in bringing the running community together once again.

Join us in September by registering today!

CLICK HERE to register

----------------------

September 21st – November 1st

The fourth annual Kaiser Permanente Thrive Half Marathon & 5K benefiting Make-A-Wish San Diego encourages the community to “Thrive” by staying active, eating healthy, living well and giving back.

Thrive’s fourth annual race will be held virtually as events are not permitted at this time because of COVID-19.

----------------------

How It Works:

Every Monday at 9AM PST from September 21 – November 1, we will send you an email with the week’s distances. You will choose the distance you would like to run once during that week, and then you will submit your results to a live leaderboard before Sunday at 11:59PM PST to be ranked among others.

You will train for either a Half Marathon or 5K throughout the 6-weeks and complete the distance at least once on the week of your choice.

We will ship your items free of charge starting in mid-October.