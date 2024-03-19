San Diego

Join the LIVE On Friar Podcast, Celebrating the 300th Episode at Oggi's Mission Valley – March 21

Join NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp as we celebrate the 300th episode of On Friar. Be a part of the LIVE broadcast at Oggi's Mission Valley on Thursday, March 21 at 12:30noon!

Special Guests: AP Beat Writer Bernie Wilson and former Padre Greg Garcia

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Oggi's Mission Valley at 12:30pm

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

2245 Fenton Pkwy Ste 101

San Diego, CA 92108

This article tagged under:

San DiegosportsCommunityOnFriar Podcast
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us