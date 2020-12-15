How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio

Grinch on the Radio

The performance can be heard for free on KPBS Radio 89.5 FM, on the KPBS website and app, and on smart speakers Sunday, December 20 at 12:00 noon,
and Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. The family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze),” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays with the Whos and The Old Globe.

For more information click here.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas
