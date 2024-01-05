San Diego

COLLEGE FAIR: Steps Towards Your Future, presented by The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, to be held on January 20

At UCSD Park & ​​Market: 1100 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101 (9am-3pm)

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego invites you to attend a COLLEGE FAIR: Steps Towards Your Future on January 20, 2024. This fair, 100% bilingual (English and Spanish) will focus on guiding high school students, between grades 11 and 12, and their families about admissions, financial aid and resources to pursue a college degree.

Saturday, January 20th at
UCSD Park & Market
1100 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101

Information & registration: https://forms.gle/xqzEndBevcBD4WqJ8

