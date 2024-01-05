COLLEGE FAIR: Steps Towards Your Future, presented by The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, to be held on January 20

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego invites you to attend a COLLEGE FAIR: Steps Towards Your Future on January 20, 2024. This fair, 100% bilingual (English and Spanish) will focus on guiding high school students, between grades 11 and 12, and their families about admissions, financial aid and resources to pursue a college degree.

Saturday, January 20th at

UCSD Park & Market

1100 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101

Information & registration: https://forms.gle/xqzEndBevcBD4WqJ8