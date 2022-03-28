8TH ANNUAL MARIACHI FESTIVAL – PRESENTED BY ROUTE 78 ROTARY

8th Annual Mariachi Festival

The Mariachis are back!

This is a fantastic family event sponsored by the Route 78 Rotary Club.

8th Annual Mariachi Festival with featured artists, Mariachi Champaña Nevin, who are regarded as one of the leading proponents of “classical mariachi music” in the world. Also including performances from Monica Abrego, one of Mexico’s most outstanding soprano. Ballet Folklórico Tierra Caliente de Jose Jaimes also performs for 8th consecutive year.

The fun begins at 12:30 p.m. with the popular Tacos & Tequila Reception at the Sculpture Courtyard of Center for the Arts Museum in Escondido with the smell of sizzling carnitas, and tacos on open-grills wafting across the grounds of the Center for the Arts. Where we will also be enjoying unique and one of a kind Tequila. Followed by our silent auction, which promises to be our biggest one yet.

The Mariachi Concert takes place at 3 p.m. in the beautiful 1500-seat at the beautiful performing arts Concert Hall.

VIP tickets ($100) include Tacos & Tequila events preceding the show @ 12:30pm.

Tickets for the show only are $50 in the Upper Orchestra as well as Part Mezzanine and Balconies are $25 per ticket.

This Mariachi Festival always sells out! Get your tickets early! Proceeds will support college scholarships, school materials, literacy programs & leadership opportunities for youth in North County.

Tickets: https://artcenter.org/event/8th-annual-mariachi-festival/

or email us directly @ ashley_anello@yahoo.com