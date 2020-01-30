run

6th Annual Burn Run 5K

The Burn Institute Auxiliary is hosting the 6th Annual Burn Run 5K to raise funds for the Burn Institute, a local San Diego non-profit organization, and to promote Burn Awareness Week (February 1-7, 2020). This family-friendly run will showcase community partners, including local fire service, as part of a Burn Prevention Expo and focus on raising awareness for contact burns–when skin comes in contact with a hot object like coals from a fire-pit or a hot iron. Once crossing the finish line, race participants will get to enjoy a traditional Firehouse Pancake Breakfast.  Entry fee for the event is $30 for adults and $15 for children. All participants receive a medal to celebrate their 5K accomplishment. Burn survivors and their immediate family members are invited to participate in the run for free.

This article tagged under:

runburn5K
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us