The Burn Institute Auxiliary is hosting the 6th Annual Burn Run 5K to raise funds for the Burn Institute, a local San Diego non-profit organization, and to promote Burn Awareness Week (February 1-7, 2020). This family-friendly run will showcase community partners, including local fire service, as part of a Burn Prevention Expo and focus on raising awareness for contact burns–when skin comes in contact with a hot object like coals from a fire-pit or a hot iron. Once crossing the finish line, race participants will get to enjoy a traditional Firehouse Pancake Breakfast. Entry fee for the event is $30 for adults and $15 for children. All participants receive a medal to celebrate their 5K accomplishment. Burn survivors and their immediate family members are invited to participate in the run for free.

Where: De Anza Cove 3000 N. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, 92109

For more information head to https://burninstitute.org/event/burn-run-5k/