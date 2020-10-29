ArtWalk @ Liberty Station

15th Annual Fine Art Festival: November 7 & 8, 2020

10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday

Fall in Love With Fine Art. Wear Your Mask. Be Safe.

In 2020 , ArtWalk@ Liberty Station celebrates 15 years of bringing fine art to to San Diego at beautiful Liberty Station. The show celebrates the creativity from both sides of the border, with more than 150 artists coming from across several states and Mexico to show and sell their artwork, including paintings, photography, glass and ceramic, jewelry and sculpture. The Arts District at Liberty Station has blossomed into San Diego’s premier venue for the arts, museums, dining and entertainment. The fabulous outdoor setting features a verdant lawn, gorgeous water features, and an abundance of free parking. (Please note that for this show only, the venue is one block away from the venue from previous years.)

Address for the Venue: 2848 Dewey Road

Our primary concern is the health and safety of attendees, artists and volunteers. ArtWalk @ LIberty Station will be produced according to the San Diego Event Coalition‘s stringent guidelines for physical distancing and sanitation, and the fine art show has been approved by San Diego County’s Public Health Officer. Facial covering and 6 feet of distance between people are required. Enhanced sanitation methods will be employed.

Parking is free at Liberty Station, with an abundance of street parking and lots available.

This fine art show is part of the ArtWalk San Diego brand known for bringing together all facets of the arts in San Diego while promoting the experience of owning original art. Mark your calendar for November 7 and 8 and plan to spend a beautiful fall day surrounded by art that you’ll fall in love with.

