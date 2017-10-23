Trump Couldn't Remember Fallen Soldier's Name: Widow

The widow of a U.S. soldier who died in Niger this month under circumstances that remain unclear says she still has questions about his death, and that the call that President Donald Trump made to her afterward was hurtful because he didn't remember his name. She said she has "nothing to say" to the president in the wake of the call.

The interview is Myeshia Johnson's first in the wake of the death of her husband, La David Johnson, which embroiled Trump in controversy after he claimed that he likes to call the families of fallen soldiers unlike other presidents, like Barack Obama — who did make calls — and a congresswoman who is a friend of the Johnson family and heard Trump's call to the widow said that call was insensitive.

In the interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Myeshia Johnson defended Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., called her husband "an awesome soldier" and said Trump's call "made me cry even worse."



Johnson was in a limousine along with her family and Wilson when she heard from the president, she said. She asked a member of the military to put it on speakerphone, where Trump said, "He knew what he signed up for but it hurt anyways," according to Johnson.

"It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn't remember my husband's name. The only way he remembered my husband's name was because he told me he had my husband's report in front of him," Johnson said.

"That's when he actually said 'La David.' I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name and that's what hurt me the most because, if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risks his life for our country, why can't you remember his name?"

Johnson added that she hasn't been allowed to see her husband's body. A funeral was held in Saturday in South Florida.

Johnson was one of four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger when they and local troops came under fire by militants linked to ISIS.



Trump has claimed that Wilson's account of the conversation was a lie, and his chief of staff, former Marine Gen. John Kelly, defended him as doing the best job he could.

