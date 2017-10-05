Leading House Democrat Calls on Pelosi to Step Down

In this July 25, 2007 file photo, U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) speaks during a mark up before the House Judiciary Committee July 25, 2007 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

A high-ranking Democratic California official has proposed minority leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California step down to allow for another generation of Democrats to show leadership.

Rep. Linda Sanchez of California, the fifth-ranking Democrat in the House, was interviewed on C-SPAN by two reporters who asked her about the current makeup of Democratic leadership.

Sanchez said it was important "...to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders..."

Sanchez said House minority leader Pelosi, Steny Hoyer of Maryland and assistant House minority leader, James Clyburn of South Carolina should leave their leadership positions.

Pelosi has enjoyed a 15-year grasp on power leading the Democrats and has served in the House since 1987. She served as the speaker from 2007-11. Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat, has served since 1981 and has had stints as majority leader and minority whip.