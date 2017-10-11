Trump Threatens to 'Challenge' NBC's License

In this file photo, Donald Trump attends the NBCUniversal 2015 press tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California.

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday about challenging the NBC network's license, although networks are not licensed by any organization, CNBC reported. The Federal Communications Commission requires licenses for individual radio and television stations.

Still, the tweet could raise fears of higher government scrutiny on NBC's parent company Comcast.

Comcast shares dipped slightly after Trump tweeted, "With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!"

Comcast did not immediately return a call for comment. The White House did not immediately return a call for clarification on the tweet.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and this station.