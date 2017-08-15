This screenshot shows President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, at 7:04 a.m. ET, after it retweeted a post showing the "Trump Train" hitting a CNN reporter and a critic calling him a fascist.

President Donald Trump retweeted a pair of inflammatory tweets Tuesday morning before deleting them about 20 minutes later: one in which a user called the president a fascist and another in which a train bearing Trump's name hits a person tagged as CNN, NBC News reported.

Both tweets were sent in response to a "Fox & Friends" tweet, already retweeted by the president, reporting that Trump is considering a pardon for former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

@MikeHolden42 replied, "He's a fascist, so no unsual," quickly drawing hundreds of retweets. The other tweet was sent by @SLandinSoCal, and came with the caption, "Fake news can't stop the Trump Train."

The White House has so far not explained the "Trump Train" tweet on the record. One White House official, requesting anonymity, offered this: "It was inadvertently posted and as soon it was noticed it was immediately deleted."

Trump Beats Up CNN Logo in Edited Video

Another Twitter firestorm for President Donald Trump came Sunday July 2, 2017. The president tweeted a video edited to show him beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. (Published Sunday, July 2, 2017)

Trump was criticized in early July for retweeting an edited video showing him wrestling a figure with the CNN logo superimposed on top, and the violent imagery in @SLandinSoCal's post comes days after a counter-protester was killed at a white supremacist rally when a car drove into a crowd.

