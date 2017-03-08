Fact Check: How Many Jobs Has Trump Created?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took credit for ExxonMobil's announcement of a $20 billion, 47,000 jobs investment in the United States, but the investment isn't entirely new, NBC News reported.

Some of the spending on the $20 billion investment began in 2013, according to the company's press release. Still, this is not the first time Trump has taken credit for job creation and corporate spending that was in motion before he took office.

He said, for example, that he struck a deal with Carrier to preserve more than 1,100 jobs in the U.S. However, his deal actually saved 800 jobs or fewer, according to union officials. He also took credit for General Motors' announcement of a plan that would make for the creation or retention of 1,500 jobs, the return of 450 jobs and the addition of 5,000 jobs "over the next few years." GM Officials said that the decision dates back as early as 2014.

After a meeting with Trump in February, Intel pledged $7 billion to build a factor in Arizona, hiring at least 3,000 employees. While the company said Trump helped create jobs, the investment had been in the works (but delayed) since 2011.

