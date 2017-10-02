Sen. Murphy Tells Congress to 'Get Off Its Ass' on Gun Control - NBC 7 San Diego
Sen. Murphy Tells Congress to 'Get Off Its Ass' on Gun Control

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who led an Obama administration task force on gun violence, said there was "no excuse for inaction"

    Pete Marovich/Getty Images, File
    A file photo of Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), (R), looks on as Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks to reporters after waging an almost 15-hour filibuster on the Senate floor in order to force a vote on gun control on June 15, 2016, in Washington, DC.

    Democratic lawmakers immediately called for action on gun control following the worst mass shooting in modern American history, NBC News reported. 

    Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut demanded that Congress "get off its ass and do something."

    Connecticut was the catalyst for the gun control debate after the Sandy Hook massacre, and the state’s other Democratic senator, Richard Blumenthal, said he was "furious" at Congress' inaction.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden, who led an Obama administration task force on gun violence, said there was "no excuse for inaction."

