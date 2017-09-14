McDonald's Employee Gives Birth, Tries Flushing Baby Down Toilet: DA

A McDonalds employee in Redwood City has been charged with attempted murder after trying to flush her newborn baby down a toilet at the fast food restaurant on Labor Day, prosecutors said Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017)

According to prosecutors, Sara Lockner, 25, delivered the baby in a bathroom stall while working the night shift at McDonald's on Labor Day. Lockner was reportedly going to the bathroom frequently due to "stomach pain" before a co-worker found blood all over the restroom stall. She attributed it to a heavy menstrual cycle, prosecutors said.

Another co-worker later looked into the stall and reportedly saw a newborn baby's face in the toilet before hearing Lockner flush, prosecutors said. Lockner allegedly asked witnesses not to call the police.

“It’s a real sad story,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagestaffe. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant.”

The newborn was not breathing when first responders arrived, but they were able to revive the infant before transporting the baby to Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.

Lockner has been jailed on $11 million bail and has also been charged with one count of assault on a child becoming paralyzed. She is expected to be assigned a lawyer next week.