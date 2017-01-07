It's the first full official weekend of 2017. Get the year off to a fun start by exploring the many activities San Diego has to offer. Have fun!

Thursday, Jan. 5

10th Annual soundON Festival

7:30 p.m., The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla

La Jolla's Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) will host its 10th annual soundON Festival Thursday through Sunday, a four-day-long series of workshops, panel discussions, open rehearsals, art and chamber music concerts. The program is curated by NOISE percussionist Morris Palter. The festival starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with the “Soundstreams” program. You can buy individual tickets for each day of the fest for around $25, or a four-day pass for $70.

Free or Cheap Things to Do in San Diego

Times and locations vary

Is your wallet hurting from the holidays? In San Diego, there are still plenty of activities to enjoy for free or on the cheap. Go for a hike at Torrey Pines State Park or Cowles Mountain, stroll Balboa Park, try a new craft brewery, admire the murals of Chicano Park or read a book at a downtown park. Get out there and explore America’s Finest City.

Blue Largo

8 p.m., Tio Leo's

Enjoy a night of live blues and swing music by Blue Largo at Tio Leo's Lounge (5302 Napa St.). Wear comfortable shoes, just in case you are moved to dance.

Friday, Jan. 6

Holiday Décor Sale

10 a.m., Hotel del Coronado

Have you ever wondered what happens to the holiday decorations used to deck the halls and trees around the Hotel del Coronado? On Friday morning, the landmark hotel will host this special sale, where the public is invited to buy some of the decorative holiday items used by the hotel. Snag a deal at The Del; the sale starts at 10 a.m. in the Spreckels Complex in Grande Hall. Items tend to go quickly at this sale, which is beloved by locals, so get there early!

'Kick Start' Art Exhibition: Opening Reception

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at Liberty Station

Juried by award-winning artist, Penny Hill, “Kick Start” is the latest art exhibition on display at the San Diego Watercolor Society's gallery in the Arts District at Liberty Station. The exhibition's opening reception is Friday night and will feature about 100 ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus a chance to mix and mingle with fellow art enthusiasts over some wine and snacks. The event is free.

Hops on the Harbor

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., San Diego Bay

Flagship Cruises & Events presents another installment of its Hops on the Harbor, a laid-back dinner cruise highligting craft brews. In January, the Hops on the Harbor menu includes four 6-ounce beer tasters paired with your meal as the ship cruises around San Diego Bay. Boarding starts at 7 p.m. from 990 North Harbor Dr. Tickets are $64.50 for adults; $38.70 for kids. Children 3 and under get in free with a paid adult ticket.

San Diego Gulls vs. San Antonio Rampage

7 p.m., Valley View Casino Center

Take in a hockey game at the Valley View Casino Center Friday night as the San Diego Gulls face-off against the San Antonio Rampage. Tickets start at $19.

Saturday, Jan. 7

San Diego Brew Festival

1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Station NTC Park

The 7th annual San Diego Brew Fest returns to Liberty Station's NTC Park Saturday, offering an array of craft beer samples, food trucks and live music. Sip and savor your way through some San Diego flavors – and all for a good cause, too. Proceeds from the event will help the Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue, an organization that aims to find loving, lifetime homes for all Southern California Golden Retrievers in need, regardless of conditions or circumstances. General admission tickets to the 21+ Brew Fest are $45 per person and include all beer tastings; bring money for food.

Trek with the Trackers

8:30 a.m., Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor’s Center

The Tracking Team at Mission Trails Regional Park takes you on an adventure this Saturday. Follow tracks, track bedlays and other critter evidence as you track lesser-seen animals in the park. The team recommends you wear long pants to enable you to get up close. The trek is free.

SpringBoard West Presents: Frankie J, The Big Pink

11 a.m., Music Box (Little Italy)

This Houston, Texas-native festival comes to Southern California with an installment in San Diego this weekend. Come watch Frankie J, The Big Pink and more perform at this two-day event. Tickets start at $25 if bought in advance. The event is for those 18 years and older.

San Diego Gulls Vs. San Antonio Rampage

7 p.m., Valley View Casino Center

The San Diego Gulls take on the San Antonio Rampage at the Valley View Casino Center. Tickets start at $10 per person.

Culture Shock Nutcracker: A Hip Hop Dance Theatrical

7 p.m., Spreckels Theater

Have you seen all the classical productions of The Nutcracker? How about taking a crack (pun intended) at this modern re-interpretation of The Nutcracker. The production stays true to the original story and honors the original score while at the same time melding contemporary music and pop culture. Tickets start at $35.

Corey Holcomb

7:30 p.m., American Comedy Co. (Downtown San Diego)

Stand-up comedian Corey Holcomb – best known for his sets on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and NBC’s Last Comic Standing – stops in San Diego to perform some of his stand-up. Tickets start at $22.

DIY Bioplastics: a Bio Lab Workshop

3 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library

Here’s a cool workshop for those interested in recycling: The La Jolla Library is hosting a workshop to teach people how to make biodegradable plastics from vegetable materials. While you work, you’ll learn about the chemistry of polymers and plastics. The workshop is recommended for those aged eight to 14. There is a maximum of attendees allowed, so sign up in advance by clicking here.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Intro to Homebrewing

6:30 p.m., The Homebrewer in North Park

Learn the basics of brewing your own craft beer at home at this intro class at The Homebrewer in North Park. Designed for beginners and intermediate brewers, the course will teach you key brewing terminology, an overview of the science of brewing, a look at beer-making ingredients and how they each play a role in the process, how to create different styles of beer and more helpful tips. The class costs $20 per person.

Tina Chong

2 p.m., California Center for the Arts Escondido

World-renowned recitalist and chamber musician Tina Chong will perform at the Center Theater at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido Sunday, joined after intermission by Atlanta Symphony trombonist, Brian Hecht. Chong has appeared all over the world as a guest soloist and alongside orchestras. Tickets are $30 for adults; $20 for seniors; $10 for kids, students and military.

Guided Nature Walk: Insights Into Nature

9:30 a.m., Mission Trails Regional Park – Visitor’s Center

It’s a beautiful day to get out and explore San Diego! What better way than to head out to Mission Trails Regional Park. This Sunday, take a guided tour and learn more about the nature surrounding you. The event is free.

San Diego Sockers vs. Ontario Fury

5:05 p.m., Valley View Casino Center

Come out and support San Diego’s 14-time indoor soccer champions at their game against the Ontario Fury. General admission tickets start at $11.

California Crusadoers: Indoor Football Tryouts

10 a.m., Lomita Park

The California Crusaders, a professional indoor football team, is holding their open tryouts this Sunday for the 2017 season. Players will be asked to wear a helmet and shoulder pads to play. Space is limited and those interested should register in advance. A $100 pre-registration fee is required.