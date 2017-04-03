Three U.S. citizens were taking an Uber from a nightclub to their rented apartment in Rosarito, when their Uber driver was shot and killed Thursday night, confirmed Rosarito police.

The victim was shot multiple times by a driver who pulled up next to the Uber car in a black sedan at about 11:35 p.m., according to police.

Before police arrived at the scene, the passengers tried to keep the 28-year-old man who was driving the Uber alive, said police officers.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the victim was dead.

"None of the passengers were injured," said a representative for the Rosarito Police Department.

The passengers included two men and one woman from the U.S. headed to a place at Club Marena from the nightclub Papas and Beer, before their driver was fatally shot.