Transformer Blows, Causes Fire Near Escondido

More than 500 customers were still out of power Tuesday night after a transformer blew, causing downed wires and fire damage to a nearby home near Escondido.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:58 p.m. on the 3000 block of Mary Lane, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

A nearby home did have some fire damage but there were no report of injuries.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were called out due to downed wires in the area.

According to an SDG&E spokesperson, it appeared that something may have hit an overhead transformer, bringing down several wires in the street.

There were initially 1,300 customers without power. As of 11 p.m., 554 customers did not have power.

No other information was available.