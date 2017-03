The southbound lanes of I-5 near Old Town are shut down because of a distraught man who won’t come off the bridge.

The northbound lanes of I-5 are open.

NB I-5 to EB I-8 is open.

NB I-5 to WB I-8 is closed.

SB I-5 traffic is being diverted to Rosecrans Ave.

The incident started yesterday at 2:25 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.