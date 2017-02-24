The suspected drunk driver involved in a crash that took the life of a tow truck driver in Tierrasanta Thursday evening had a suspended license, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Fred Griffith, 55, an employee of Road One San Diego, had gotten out of his truck to tow a disabled garbage truck on the side of the road on the State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials told NBC 7, that's when the driver of another vehicle, identified to be 48-year-old Michael Gilbert Gray, struck Griffith.

Officers said Gray continued driving on the SR-52 for nearly a mile until an off-duty officer, who had witnessed the crash, stopped him.

According to CHP, Griffith was not in any traffic lanes on the freeway when he was hit.

"He was where he should have been, he wasn't doing anything, he wasn't sticking out in the lane, this individual came out onto the shoulder and struck him," said Jake Sanchez, CHP Public Informations Officer.

NBC 7 spoke to some of Griffith's co-workers who said he had a big heart and a big laugh. He had worked for Road One for 15 years.

Gray was not injured in the crash.

He arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death, fleeing the scene of a crash and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Sanchez added that drivers need to be more aware on the road, especially for workers.

"If people see people on the side of the road working, whether it be highway patrol, Caltrans, tow drivers, fire department, whoever, you need to pass with due regard and give these individuals some space because it's so dangerous," he said.

Gray had been driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, according to DMV.

His license was suspended on Jan. 10, 2013 and again in the same year on Jan. 17. DMV said it was due to driving with an excessive blood alcohol level.