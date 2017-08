A pawn shop was robbed in El Cerrito Wednesday afternoon, confirmed police.

SDPD officers responded to a report of a robbery around 1:40 p.m. The suspects are still outstanding.

Police are investigating the scene located on El Cajon Blvd, near 59th Street and the Campus Plaza Shopping Center.

No other information was immediately available.

