Sinkhole Forms on SR-163 in Linda Vista

A possible sinkhole opened up on the southbound State Route 163 in the Linda Vista area of San Diego on Tuesday.

The sinkhole was reported at approximately 1:48 p.m. on the on-ramp of Genesee Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the size of the hole is unknown.

Caltrans is concerned over the possibility of a tree falling over due to its proximity to the sinkhole.

CHP said the Genesee Avenue on-ramp has been shutdown.

No other information was available.

