Sinkhole Forms on SR-163 in Linda Vista | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Sinkhole Forms on SR-163 in Linda Vista

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    A routine traffic stop became anything but routine when the driver pulled out a gun and killed himself.

    A possible sinkhole opened up on the southbound State Route 163 in the Linda Vista area of San Diego on Tuesday.

    The sinkhole was reported at approximately 1:48 p.m. on the on-ramp of Genesee Avenue.

    According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the size of the hole is unknown.

    Caltrans is concerned over the possibility of a tree falling over due to its proximity to the sinkhole.

    CHP said the Genesee Avenue on-ramp has been shutdown.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices