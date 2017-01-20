Friday's storm caused flooding across the San Diego County. Here's a look at the impacted areas, as reported by authorities as of 11 p.m. Friday:

In Oceanside, California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued an advisory to motorists to avoid the area after flooding in two lanes along Gopher Canyon and Little Canyon

Several people were trapped inside their vehicles on University Avenue and Alamo Drive

Two people and a dog were pulled to safety after a swift water rescue in Rolando, where cars were stalled in floodwaters on University Avenue and Aragon Drive

In Sorrento Valley, three people were rescued from their vehicles after their vehicles were tapped in water

An NBC 7 viewer sent us a video of her driving through floodwaters on the Interstate 8 at Fletcher Parkway

1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado was also flooded during the rains

San Diego Fire closed off all street crossings in Mission Valley, east of Mission Gorge Road due to flooding as of 7 p.m. Friday

Heavy rain and gusty winds also knocked out power across the county, downing trees and power poles.