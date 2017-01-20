Friday's storm caused flooding across the San Diego County. Here's a look at the impacted areas, as reported by authorities as of 11 p.m. Friday:
- In Oceanside, California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued an advisory to motorists to avoid the area after flooding in two lanes along Gopher Canyon and Little Canyon
- Several people were trapped inside their vehicles on University Avenue and Alamo Drive
- Two people and a dog were pulled to safety after a swift water rescue in Rolando, where cars were stalled in floodwaters on University Avenue and Aragon Drive
- In Sorrento Valley, three people were rescued from their vehicles after their vehicles were tapped in water
- An NBC 7 viewer sent us a video of her driving through floodwaters on the Interstate 8 at Fletcher Parkway
- 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado was also flooded during the rains
- San Diego Fire closed off all street crossings in Mission Valley, east of Mission Gorge Road due to flooding as of 7 p.m. Friday
Heavy rain and gusty winds also knocked out power across the county, downing trees and power poles.
