Person Unhurt in Solo Rollover Crash: CHP

A driver was unhurt in a solo rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in San Marcos, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The crash happened at approximately 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Double Peak Drive and Atherton Street in San Marcos. The location is right of San Elijo Road, south of State Route 78.

No other cars were involved.

The driver was not hurt.

No other information was available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that a Sheriff's Deputy was involved in the crash, as reported by the CHP.