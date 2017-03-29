Person Unhurt in Solo Rollover Crash: CHP | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Person Unhurt in Solo Rollover Crash: CHP

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A driver was unhurt in a solo rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in San Marcos, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said. 

    The crash happened at approximately 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Double Peak Drive and Atherton Street in San Marcos. The location is right of San Elijo Road, south of State Route 78. 

    No other cars were involved. 

    The driver was not hurt. 

    No other information was available.

    Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that a Sheriff's Deputy was involved in the crash, as reported by the CHP. 

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices