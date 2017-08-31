More Than 70 San Diego Schools to End Early in Heatwave

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on the need to close more than 50 schools with San Diego Unified School District because of dangerous temperatures and high humidity.

Seventy-three schools that do not have enough air conditioning will be on a minimum day schedule Friday in the midst of an excessive heat warning, the San Diego Unified School District announced.

The excessive heat warning, effective until 10 p.m. Saturday, was issued Monday for San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties.

When temperatures are expected to be above 95 degrees, with a heat index of 103 degrees or higher, district policy states campuses with less than 80 percent of their classrooms air conditioned may move to a minimum day schedule.

The following schools will have early release on Tuesday:

Adams Elementary

Alcott Elementary

Baker Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Barnard Elementary

Bay Park Elementary

Bird Rock Elementary

Birney Elementary

Cabrillo Elementary

Cadman Elementary

Carson Elementary

Chavez Elementary

Challenger Middle

Chesterton Elementary

Clairemont High School

Clark Middle

Crown Point Elementary

Cubberley Elementary

Dana Elementary

Dewey Elementary

Edison Elementary

Emerson-Bandini Elementary

Euclid Elementary

Field Elementary

Fletcher Elementary

Florence Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

Innovation Middle

Jefferson Elementary

John Muir

Jones Elementary

Juarez Elementary

Kearny High School

Kimbrough Elementary

Lafayette Elementary

La Jolla Elementary

La Jolla High

Linda Vista Elementary

Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary

Longfellow Elementary

Madison High School

Marcy

Marston Middle

McKinley Elementary

Memorial Prep

Mission Bay High School

Montgomery Middle

Muirlands Middle

New Dawn

Ocean Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Middle

Perkins K-8

Riley

Roosevelt Middle

Ross Elementary

Rowan Elementary

San Diego High School

Scripps Ranch High School

Sessions Elementary

Sequoia Elementary

Silvergate Elementary

Sunset View Elementary

Taft Middle

Toler Elementary

Torrey Pines Elementary

Trace

Twain Main

Wangenheim Middle

Wegeforth Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Whittier School

Wilson Middle

The schools have air conditioning in less than 80 percent of the campus.

The district is working to install air conditioning at all schools by the end of summer 2019.

Even coastal areas were under a heat advisory with temperatures expected in the mid-80s.

To avoid heat exhaustion, it's advised to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.