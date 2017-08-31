More Than 70 San Diego Schools to End Early in Heatwave

Seventy-three schools that do not have enough air conditioning will be on a minimum day schedule Friday in the midst of an excessive heat warning, the San Diego Unified School District announced.
The excessive heat warning, effective until 10 p.m. Saturday, was issued Monday for San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties.
When temperatures are expected to be above 95 degrees, with a heat index of 103 degrees or higher, district policy states campuses with less than 80 percent of their classrooms air conditioned may move to a minimum day schedule.
The following schools will have early release on Tuesday:
- Adams Elementary
- Alcott Elementary
- Baker Elementary
- Balboa Elementary
- Barnard Elementary
- Bay Park Elementary
- Bird Rock Elementary
- Birney Elementary
- Cabrillo Elementary
- Cadman Elementary
- Carson Elementary
- Chavez Elementary
- Challenger Middle
- Chesterton Elementary
- Clairemont High School
- Clark Middle
- Crown Point Elementary
- Cubberley Elementary
- Dana Elementary
- Dewey Elementary
- Edison Elementary
- Emerson-Bandini Elementary
- Euclid Elementary
- Field Elementary
- Fletcher Elementary
- Florence Elementary
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Innovation Middle
- Jefferson Elementary
- John Muir
- Jones Elementary
- Juarez Elementary
- Kearny High School
- Kimbrough Elementary
- Lafayette Elementary
- La Jolla Elementary
- La Jolla High
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
- Longfellow Elementary
- Madison High School
- Marcy
- Marston Middle
- McKinley Elementary
- Memorial Prep
- Mission Bay High School
- Montgomery Middle
- Muirlands Middle
- New Dawn
- Ocean Beach Elementary
- Pacific Beach Elementary
- Pacific Beach Middle
- Perkins K-8
- Riley
- Roosevelt Middle
- Ross Elementary
- Rowan Elementary
- San Diego High School
- Scripps Ranch High School
- Sessions Elementary
- Sequoia Elementary
- Silvergate Elementary
- Sunset View Elementary
- Taft Middle
- Toler Elementary
- Torrey Pines Elementary
- Trace
- Twain Main
- Wangenheim Middle
- Wegeforth Elementary
- Whitman Elementary
- Whittier School
- Wilson Middle
The schools have air conditioning in less than 80 percent of the campus.
The district is working to install air conditioning at all schools by the end of summer 2019.
Even coastal areas were under a heat advisory with temperatures expected in the mid-80s.
To avoid heat exhaustion, it's advised to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.