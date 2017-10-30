San Diego Native Re-Arrested in Child Pornography Case: PD

A San Diego native out on bail for child pornography-related charges was re-arrested when Fontana police detectives discovered new evidence leading to a slew of new charges.

Joseph Welsh, 47, was arrested at a Claremont residence last Tuesday on multiple counts of child molestation, manufacturing child pornography and child annoyance with a prior conviction.

At the time of the arrest, Welsh was out of bail on a count of child annoyance with a prior conviction and possession of child pornography with a prior conviction, Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) Unit said.

Additional evidence led to the new charges, police said.

Welsh was a registered sex offender until 2014, police said. At that time, courts determined he was not a danger to the public and granted him a rehabilitation certificate.

Welsh was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

No further information is available.