San Diego Native Re-Arrested in Child Pornography Case: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Native Re-Arrested in Child Pornography Case: PD

The suspect was a registered sex offender until 2014, police said

By Samantha Tatro

    Fontana Police Department
    Joseph Welsh

    A San Diego native out on bail for child pornography-related charges was re-arrested when Fontana police detectives discovered new evidence leading to a slew of new charges. 

    Joseph Welsh, 47, was arrested at a Claremont residence last Tuesday on multiple counts of child molestation, manufacturing child pornography and child annoyance with a prior conviction. 

    At the time of the arrest, Welsh was out of bail on a count of child annoyance with a prior conviction and possession of child pornography with a prior conviction, Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) Unit said. 

    Additional evidence led to the new charges, police said. 

    Welsh was a registered sex offender until 2014, police said. At that time, courts determined he was not a danger to the public and granted him a rehabilitation certificate. 

    Welsh was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

    No further information is available. 

    Published 16 minutes ago

