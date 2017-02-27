Two people were hospitalized and three others evaluated after a San Diego flight heading to Chicago was diverted due to turbulence, according to a Denver International Airport Spokesperson.

American Airlines Flight 1296 left San Diego at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the midst of a heavy storm sweeping the region.

The Boeing 737 was diverted to Denver because of turbulence, Denver International Airport Spokesperson Heath Montgomery said. The plane landed safely at the airport at approximately 5:35 p.m.

Five people on board asked to go to the hospital, Montgomery said; however, two people were taken to the hospital after being evaluated and three additional patients are being evaluated.

Their injuries are described as "non life-threatening", Montgomery said.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.