San Diegans Gather to Protest Trump's Inauguration

About 100 people gathered in the rain at San Diego City College to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday.

About 100 people gathered in the rain at San Diego City College to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday.

They joined protests nationwide, including demonstrations in Washington D.C. that turned violent, surrounding Trump taking office.

From City College, protesters planned to then march to the Federal Building in downtown San Diego. Later, they planned to head to Chicano Park in Barrio Logan for more protests.

Another demonstration was slated for the afternoon at Balboa Park.

Protesters carried signs that read “Worst president ever” among other anti-Trump sentiments. One woman carried a Trump piñata.

