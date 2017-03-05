Lifeguards are rescuing four people from a sailboat that ran aground at San Diego's Sunset Cliffs on Sunday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

Officials first received two 911 calls from people on shore near Ladera Street Park at Sunset Cliffs around 11:17 a.m., saying they saw a sailboat that appeared to be too close to shore.

The sailboat, about 35 to 40 feet, had gotten stuck on a reef, according to San Diego Lifeguards, however, lifeguards were unable to remove the boat from the reef.

Lifeguards used a surf boat, rescue water craft and fire boat to rescue four people on board.

No one was injured.

No other information was available.