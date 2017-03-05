Lifeguards Rescue 4 from Sailboat that Ran Onto Reef at Sunset Cliffs | NBC 7 San Diego
Lifeguards Rescue 4 from Sailboat that Ran Onto Reef at Sunset Cliffs

By Samantha Tatro

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department/Twitter
    Lifeguards rescued four people from a sailboat that ran onto a reef at San Diego's Sunset Cliffs on Sunday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

    Officials first received two 911 calls from people on shore near Ladera Street Park at Sunset Cliffs around 11:17 a.m., saying they saw a sailboat that appeared to be too close to shore. 

    The sailboat, about 35 to 40 feet, had gotten stuck on a reef, according to San Diego Lifeguards, however, lifeguards were unable to remove the boat from the reef. 

    Lifeguards used a surf boat, rescue water craft and fire boat to rescue four people on board. 

    No one was injured. 

    No other information was available.

