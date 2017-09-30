Students across San Diego teamed up with Cesar Chavez Service Clubs Saturday for a benefit concert to collect money for victims of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake threat devastated Central Mexico earlier this month.

Lilia Sandford, who was born in Mexico City, said the benefit was important for her and her family.

"We wanted to do what we can to help, and it’s good for my daughter to see that it’s important to help those people who need a little bit of help,” she told NBC 7.

Isabella McNeil with the San Diego Unified School District agreed.

"There are so many options that don’t take a lot of effort or money, and we wanted to make sure that as a school district and as children in our district to do our part to help those children in need and other victims of the earthquake."

The death toll from the Mexico City Earthquake is now at 335.