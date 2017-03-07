The Sleep Styler is a hair product that dries and styles hair while sleeping.

San Diego entrepreneur Tara Brown has scored $75,000 from a celebrity investor on ABC’s hit TV show "Shark Tank."

Brown, an ophthalmologist in San Diego, is founder of The Sleep Styler, a product that straightens or curls hair without heat while users sleep. The product is a set of eight six-inch rollers made of absorbent yoga towel material that wicks moisture from the hair while remaining dry to the touch. Unlike many traditional foam rollers, the product doesn’t require uncomfortable pins or clasps and creates loose beach-style waves from wet hair.

The Sleep Styler product raised nearly $47,000 on Kickstarter last year, even though the campaign’s goal was only to raise $10,000.

Brown pitched The Sleep Styler to investors on Shark Tank, and received an offer from investor Lori Greiner for $75,000. Greiner will receive a 25 percent equity stake in exchange for the cash.