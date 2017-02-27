A wet, damp and windy day was in the cards for San Diego Monday.
Several light showers were moving through San Diego County from the coastline to Julian as of 6 a.m. Rain was expected to increase through midday with some showers expected Monday evening.
“Plenty more on the way and some of it will be heavy,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. “You’ll need an umbrella – a sturdy one.”
The National Weather Service said a low pressure system from the northwest will tap a plume of subtropical moisture directed into northern Baja to bring periods of locally heavy rainfall from late this morning into early this evening.
One to 3 inches of rain are in the forecast.
A flash flood watch was in effect beginning at 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. Monday.
At least two dozen collisions caused delays in the first two hours of the morning commute Monday.
On southbound I-15 at the connector to westbound SR-52, a light pole was in one of the lanes after several cars collided. One car drove up an embankment and struck the light pole. One patient needed emergency medical attention.