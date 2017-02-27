A wet, damp and windy day was in the cards for San Diego Monday.

Several light showers were moving through San Diego County from the coastline to Julian as of 6 a.m. Rain was expected to increase through midday with some showers expected Monday evening.

“Plenty more on the way and some of it will be heavy,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. “You’ll need an umbrella – a sturdy one.”

The National Weather Service said a low pressure system from the northwest will tap a plume of subtropical moisture directed into northern Baja to bring periods of locally heavy rainfall from late this morning into early this evening.

Jodi Kodesh's Forecast for February 27, 2017 (Published 3 hours ago)

One to 3 inches of rain are in the forecast.

A flash flood watch was in effect beginning at 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. Monday.

At least two dozen collisions caused delays in the first two hours of the morning commute Monday.

On southbound I-15 at the connector to westbound SR-52, a light pole was in one of the lanes after several cars collided. One car drove up an embankment and struck the light pole. One patient needed emergency medical attention.