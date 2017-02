NBC 7 News Today brings you up to date on what happened overnight across the county.

San Diego County saw record rainfall from a powerful winter storm that caused flooded roads, fallen trees and rock slides.

The powerful winter storm soaked the region Monday, dumping a record-breaking amount of rain.

The National Weather Service reports Palomar Mountain received 9.04 inches of rain, breaking a 20-year record.

Mt. Woodson recorded 7.74 inches of rain.

In Kearny Mesa, 3.57 inches fell. Lindbergh Field also saw a record of 2.4 inches, NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said Tuesday.

The San Diego River was expected to notch its third highest flood level since record keeping began.

The highest San Diego River level ever recorded was 19 feet 3 inches in 1916, while the second-highest level was 16 feet 3 inches in 1980.

Man Pulled from San Diego River

NBC 7 Photojournalist Elroy Spatcher captured this video of a rescue on the San Diego River which was expected to reach its third highest level overnight. (Published 2 hours ago)

For Tuesday, there is still a slight chance of showers.

"We are drying behind the storm. Nothing but a few clouds over our mountains," NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. "We will be cold but mostly sunny once the sun rises."

Rainfall totals from the National Weather Service:

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 9.04

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN RAWS 9.02

MESA GRANDE 7.30

BIRCH HILL 6.99

HENSHAW DAM 6.69

LAKE CUYAMACA 6.39

PINE HILLS FS 6.38

PINE HILLS RAWS 5.84

OTAY MOUNTAIN RAWS 5.72

JULIAN RAWS 5.52

VALLECITOS REPEATER 5.16

JULIAN 5.14

LA JOLLA AMAGO 5.07

LAKE CUYAMACA MESONET 4.94

SANTA YSABEL 4.91

DESCANSO RS 4.91

DESCANSO RAWS 4.54

LA JOLLA ERN TANKS 4.45

VOLCAN MOUNTAIN 4.37

MOUNT LAGUNA RAWS 3.99

DESCANSO 3.97

ECHO DELL 3.76

OAK GROVE RAWS 3.35

CAMPO 1N 3.21

WARNER SPRINGS 3.09

PINE VALLEY 3.05

CAMERON RAWS 3.05

MT LAGUNA 2.98

WARNER SPRINGS MESONET 2.63

CAMPO ASOS 2.53

TIERRA DEL SOL 2.36

RANCHITA RAWS 1.83

RANCHITA 1.75

KEARNY MESA 3.57

CARLSBAD 3.24

CARLSBAD AIRPORT 3.24

SD CITY HEIGHTS 3.17

MONTGOMERY FIELD 3.17

SAN YSIDRO 3.11

TIJUANA ESTUARY 2.92

DEL MAR 2.84

ENCINITAS 2.79

SOLANA BEACH 2.74

FASHION VALLEY 2.72

GOAT CANYON 2.72

LA JOLLA 2.69

SAN MARCOS LANDFILL 2.67

SD LINDA VISTA 2.50

SMUGGLERS GULCH 2.48

CARLSBAD EAST 2.45

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 2.40

BROWN FIELD 2.34

LAS FLORES RAWS 2.33

SAN DIEGO SEA WORLD 2.27

VISTA 2.17

CPEN LAKE ONEILL 2.13

CHULA VISTA 1.96

OCEANSIDE 1.95

POINT LOMA 1.95

MISSION BEACH 1.47

CPEN FALLBROOK RAWS 1.29

SD UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 1.06

SAN ONOFRE 0.70

LA MESA 4.07

ESCONDIDO 4.01

BARONA 3.98

SD COUNTRY ESTATES 3.78

DEER SPRINGS 3.68

GOOSE VALLEY RAWS 3.68

HARBISON CANYON 3.67

RANCHO BERNARDO MESONET 3.61

FLINN SPRINGS 3.54

GRANITE HILLS 3.46

ALPINE RAWS 3.46

RINCON SPRINGS 3.43

DULZURA SUMMIT 3.41

LAKE MURRAY 3.35

SANTEE 3.31

RAINBOW CAMP 3.12

SCRIPPS RANCH EAST 3.01

COUSER CANYON 3.00

LOS COCHES CREEK 3.00

COLE GRADE RD 2.90

BONSALL CRS 2.75

ELFIN FOREST 2.71

ALPINE 2.70

SANTEE NORTH 2.66

THOUSAND TRAILS 2.64

DE LUZ 2.59

RED MOUNTAIN 2.49

SAN MIGUEL RAWS 2.48

EL CAJON 2.45

LYONS PEAK 2.38

LAKESIDE 2.24

FALLBROOK 2.15

CAMP TRGT RANGE RAWS 1.67