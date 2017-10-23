Police Seek Woman in Stabbing Dispute

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) reported a 39-year-old woman stabbed during a dispute with an unknown woman Monday.

At approximately 10:07 a.m., police arrived to assist the woman who was stabbed at Highland Valley Road and Pomerado Road in Rancho Bernardo, according to the report. The victim's wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim did not know the woman who stabbed her twice, once in the upper arm and a second time in the wrist.

The suspect is described to be a 30-year-old woman, approximately five-foot, seven-inches tall. She is estimated to weigh 140 pounds and was last seen driving a white Oldsmobile, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact SDPD’s Northern Division or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.