Police Search for Point Loma Heights Bank Robbery Suspect

San Diego police are searching for a suspect who robbed a US Bank in Point Loma Heights at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

The man, in his 30s, walked up to the teller, displayed a gun and received an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen leaving on foot northbound through the parking lot.

He is described as 6 foot, 170 pounds, unshaven, wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a dark hoodie and black shorts.

The robbery happened around 12:14 p.m. in the 3600 block of Midway Drive.

Robbery detectives are investigating.