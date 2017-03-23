San Diego police are planning to hold a DUI checkpoint at a mystery location on Friday night, as another reminder that no one should drink and drive.

It will be held at an undisclosed area within the city limits of San Diego between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday night and Saturday morning, according to police.

DUI checkpoints have been proven to reduce the number of people killed or injured in alcohol and drug-related crashes, said police. When DUI checkpoints are furtively posted around the region routinely, research shows DUI crashes can be reduced up to 20 percent.

There were 867 deaths and more than 23,000 serious injures in 2013 across California because of drunk driving, said police. Across the nation, more than 10,000 were killed by an impaired driver.

Officers will look for signs of drunk driving and check drivers for proper licensing, causing short delays in the area of the checkpoint. Some officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of other drugs as well.

Research shows 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes are under the influence of one or more drugs, said police.

A DUI arrest can result in jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can go beyond $10,000, said police. In short, drinking and driving is never a good idea.