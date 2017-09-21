Police Investigating Two Separate Carjackings in Otay Mesa

Police are investigating two separate carjackings that occurred minutes apart in the Otay Mesa area Friday night.

The first incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. on Beyer and Del Sol boulevards. The second carjacking happened just minutes later at 10:38 p.m. on the 3300 block of Palm Avenue, which is just a few blocks away, according to San Diego police.

At this point, police believe the suspect stole the car from the first victim, drove it around and left it. Then, the suspect approached the second victims, who were walking out of a Mexican restaurant, and stole their car on Palm Avenue.

No other information was available.

