Paraglider Found Crashed into Side of Lakeside Hill Taken to Hospital

By Samantha Tatro

    A paraglider who crashed into the side of a Lakeside hill is being taken to the hospital in critical condition, Heartland Fire officials said. 

    The crash was first reported around 2:36 p.m. Thursday when a caller reported seeing a paraglider fly into the hillside near El Monte Road and Quail Canyon Road. 

    The victim will be taken to a local hospital in a medical chopper. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 7 minutes ago

