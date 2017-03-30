A paraglider who crashed into the side of a Lakeside hill is being taken to the hospital in critical condition, Heartland Fire officials said.

The crash was first reported around 2:36 p.m. Thursday when a caller reported seeing a paraglider fly into the hillside near El Monte Road and Quail Canyon Road.

The victim will be taken to a local hospital in a medical chopper.

No other information was available.

