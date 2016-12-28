The family of a young mother whose body was discovered inside a car in Oceanside this week says they are stunned by her killing. NBC 7’s Candice Nguyen speaks with the victim’s cousin. (Published 43 minutes ago)

The family of a young mother of three who was killed in Oceanside earlier this week says they are in state of shock over her death and can’t understand why someone would want to hurt her this way.

The body of the 22-year-old mother was discovered in a car in front of the home of her suspected killer near Luna and West Redondo drives Monday evening.

NBC 7 spoke with Jessica Contreras, the cousin of the victim. The two were very close and, at one time, lived together.

“We’re really upset. She was a really good girl and we have no idea why anyone would do anything like this to her. Her little baby was close to her,” said Contreras.

Uriel Leon, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the victim’s death. Contreras said he is the father to two of victim’s children.

“We were shocked because he wasn't like – he didn't seem like a bad person – so we were shocked thinking, ‘Why would he do something like that to her?’” she said.

Police have not released information on how the victim was killed. The victim’s name has also not been officially released by authorities, pending more family notifications.