The body of a 22-year-old woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Oceanside.

By NBC 7 Staff

    Police arrested a homicide suspect after finding a woman's body inside a car in Oceanside Monday night.

    Officers made the grisly discovery at about 8:41 p.m., after receiving reports of a body lying down inside a vehicle, near the intersection of Luna and West Redondo Drive.

    The woman, a 22-year-old Oceanside resident, was pronounced dead when Oceanside Fire Paramedics arrived on scene, according to Oceanside police.

    During the investigation, a suspect was found and taken to the Oceanside police department to be questioned. The suspect, identified as Uriel Leon, age 24, was later arrested, according to Oceanside police.

    After Oceanside police arrested Leon, he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a suspected murder charge.

    An investigation from the Oceanside Police Detectives from the Crimes of Violence Unit is ongoing. No further information was currently available.

    Published 48 minutes ago

