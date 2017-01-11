UC San Diego's newly renovated Oceanview Dining Hall reopened on Jan. 11, 2017 with a new look and new halal and kosher options on the menu.

UC San Diego students can now grab a bite to eat on campus at any time of the day: the university’s first-ever 24-hour dining hall opened Wednesday, complete with a new menu featuring kosher and halal dishes.

UC San Diego celebrated the grand opening of its Oceanview Dining Hall on Scholars Drive North, also known as Oceanview Terrace. It’s the first and only dining hall in the University of California system to offer 24/7 service.

After going through extensive renovations, the eatery features three kitchens, a 24/7 coffee bar and a gelato bar. In addition to items like stone hearth pizzas and salads, the dining hall’s new menu now boasts halal and kosher dishes – making it also one of the UC system’s first dining halls to feature this type of cuisine.

Dishes include a Berbere Beef Meatball and Rotisserie Harissa Chicken, both kosher and $6.

The kitchen is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Muslim Student Association, the Union of Jewish Students and Housing, Dining, Hospitality, as well as UCSD’s Thurgood Marshall College.