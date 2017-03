Official U.S. Navy photograph of Naval Base Coronado, Naval Air Station North Island

If you hear loud noises Monday and Tuesday in Coronado, do not be alarmed.

The U.S. Navy is conducting training exercises near Naval Amphibious Base Pier 6 and San Diego Bay from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the training exercise, residents may hear weapons firing (blank munitions) and simulated grenades.