Multiple Lanes on I-15, SR-163 to Close Overnight for Repairs

A recent car fire left parts of the highways damaged.

By Samantha Tatro

    A file photo of a road work ahead construction sign.

    Multiple lanes on Interstate 15 and State Route 163 will be closed Monday to Friday for repair after a car fire damaged parts of the road, according to Caltrans. 

    All lanes but one will be closed on I-15 from from SR-52 to Ammo Road. 

    On SR-163, all lanes but one will be closed from SR-52 to I-15. 

    At least one northbound lane will remain open on each highway. 

    The sections of the freeway were damaged during a recent car fire. 

    The closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

    Cars driving along the freeway should slow down when highway workers are nearby with amber lights flashing. 

    Published at 1:51 PM PST on Jan 16, 2017

