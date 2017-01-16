Multiple lanes on Interstate 15 and State Route 163 will be closed Monday to Friday for repair after a car fire damaged parts of the road, according to Caltrans.

All lanes but one will be closed on I-15 from from SR-52 to Ammo Road.

On SR-163, all lanes but one will be closed from SR-52 to I-15.

At least one northbound lane will remain open on each highway.

The sections of the freeway were damaged during a recent car fire.

The closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Cars driving along the freeway should slow down when highway workers are nearby with amber lights flashing.