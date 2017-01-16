Multiple lanes on Interstate 15 and State Route 163 will be closed Monday to Friday for repair after a car fire damaged parts of the road, according to Caltrans.
All lanes but one will be closed on I-15 from from SR-52 to Ammo Road.
On SR-163, all lanes but one will be closed from SR-52 to I-15.
At least one northbound lane will remain open on each highway.
The sections of the freeway were damaged during a recent car fire.
The closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.
Cars driving along the freeway should slow down when highway workers are nearby with amber lights flashing.
Published at 1:51 PM PST on Jan 16, 2017