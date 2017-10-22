Eighty-five schools will be on a minimum day schedule Monday due to expected excessive heat, the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) announced.
San Diego County is under a Red Flag Warning until Wednesday due to Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures.
"The safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for the district. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible so teaching and learning can continue. As a result, our schools have a number of guidelines in place for planning instruction during hot weather," the district said in a statement.
Schools on a minimum day schedule generally do not have enough air-conditioning for the high temperatures forecast. SDUSD policy states campuses with less than 80 percent of their classrooms air-conditioned may move to a minimum day schedule.
Monday, temperatures are expected to soar to above 90 degrees, according to NBC 7's First Alert Forecast. The heat is expected to continue into Wednesday.
The following schools will have early release:
- Alcott Elementary
- Baker Elementary
- Balboa Elementary
- Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy
- Bay Park Elementary
- Bird Rock Elementary
- Birney Elementary
- Cabrillo Elementary
- Cadman Elementary
- Carson Elementary
- Challenger Middle
- Chavez Elementary
- Clairemont High
- Clark Middle
- Cubberley Elementary
- Dana Middle
- Dewey Elementary
- Dewey CDC
- Edison Elementary
- Emerson/Bandini-Bandini
- Emerson/Bandini-Emerson
- Euclid Elementary
- Field Elementary
- Fletcher Elementary
- Florence Elementary
- Florence CDC
- Hage Elementary
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Hawthorne CDC
- Innovation Middle
- Jefferson Elementary
- John Muir K-12
- Jones Elementary
- Juarez Elementary
- Kearny College Connections
- Kearny Digital Media & Design
- Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design
- Kearny Science, Connect & Technology
- Kimbrough Elementary
- La Jolla Elementary
- La Jolla High
- Lafayette Elementary
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
- Logan K-8
- Longfellow K-8
- Los Altos CDC
- Madison High
- Marston Middle
- McKinley Elementary
- Memorial Prep Middle
- Miller CDC
- Mission Bay High
- Montgomery Middle
- Morse High
- Mt. Everest Acad. K-12
- Muirlands Middle
- New Dawn at Riley
- Ocean Beach Elementary
- Ocean Beach CDC
- Pacific Beach Elementary
- Pacific Beach Middle
- Perkins K-8
- Riley School
- Roosevelt Middle
- Ross Elementary
- Ross CDC
- Rowan Elementary
- Rowan CDC
- San Diego Business & Leadership
- San Diego International Studies
- San Diego SciTech
- Sequoia Elementary
- Sessions Elementary
- Silver Gate Elementary
- Sunset View Elementary
- Taft Middle
- Toler Elementary
- Torrey Pines Elementary
- Twain Main
- Wangenheim Middle
- Wegeforth Elementary
- Whitman Elementary
- Whittier
- Wilson Middle
Schools that remain open will operate under Hot Weather Plan guidelines.
The district is working to install air conditioning at all schools by the end of summer 2019.
To avoid heat exhaustion, it's advised to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.