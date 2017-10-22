Eighty-five schools will be on a minimum day schedule Monday due to expected excessive heat, the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) announced.

San Diego County is under a Red Flag Warning until Wednesday due to Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures.

"The safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for the district. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible so teaching and learning can continue. As a result, our schools have a number of guidelines in place for planning instruction during hot weather," the district said in a statement.

Schools on a minimum day schedule generally do not have enough air-conditioning for the high temperatures forecast. SDUSD policy states campuses with less than 80 percent of their classrooms air-conditioned may move to a minimum day schedule.

Monday, temperatures are expected to soar to above 90 degrees, according to NBC 7's First Alert Forecast. The heat is expected to continue into Wednesday.

The following schools will have early release:





Alcott Elementary

Baker Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy

Bay Park Elementary

Bird Rock Elementary

Birney Elementary

Cabrillo Elementary

Cadman Elementary

Carson Elementary

Challenger Middle

Chavez Elementary

Clairemont High

Clark Middle

Cubberley Elementary

Dana Middle

Dewey Elementary

Dewey CDC

Edison Elementary

Emerson/Bandini-Bandini

Emerson/Bandini-Emerson

Euclid Elementary

Field Elementary

Fletcher Elementary

Florence Elementary

Florence CDC

Hage Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

Hawthorne CDC

Innovation Middle

Jefferson Elementary

John Muir K-12

Jones Elementary

Juarez Elementary

Kearny College Connections

Kearny Digital Media & Design

Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design

Kearny Science, Connect & Technology

Kimbrough Elementary

La Jolla Elementary

La Jolla High

Lafayette Elementary

Linda Vista Elementary

Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary

Logan K-8

Longfellow K-8

Los Altos CDC

Madison High

Marston Middle

McKinley Elementary

Memorial Prep Middle

Miller CDC

Mission Bay High

Montgomery Middle

Morse High

Mt. Everest Acad. K-12

Muirlands Middle

New Dawn at Riley

Ocean Beach Elementary

Ocean Beach CDC

Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Middle

Perkins K-8

Riley School

Roosevelt Middle

Ross Elementary

Ross CDC

Rowan Elementary

Rowan CDC

San Diego Business & Leadership

San Diego International Studies

San Diego SciTech

Sequoia Elementary

Sessions Elementary

Silver Gate Elementary

Sunset View Elementary

Taft Middle

Toler Elementary

Torrey Pines Elementary

Twain Main

Wangenheim Middle

Wegeforth Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Whittier

Wilson Middle









Schools that remain open will operate under Hot Weather Plan guidelines.

The district is working to install air conditioning at all schools by the end of summer 2019.

To avoid heat exhaustion, it's advised to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.