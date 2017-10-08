Starting Monday, more than 200 women and children will be the first to move into new homeless shelters in Golden Hill.

The move is part of the city's response to combatting the deadly Hepatitis A outbreak.

The shelters, which have restrooms, showers and hand washing stations, are located in the parking lot of the City Operations Yard, just south of the Balboa Park Golf Course.

The site will be paid for with both public and private money.

The camp will be open for up to 90 days while the city works to install larger shelters in downtown, Barrio Logan and the Midway District.







